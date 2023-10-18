Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after buying an additional 292,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

