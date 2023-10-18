Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.0 %

MS opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.