Americana Partners LLC Sells 788 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

