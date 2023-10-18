Analysts Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $63.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.43%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

