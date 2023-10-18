Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $987.38

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $987.38.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $946.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $931.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $727.43 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

