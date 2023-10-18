Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $48.44

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.
TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after purchasing an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $47.70.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
