Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $19.82

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
VNO stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
