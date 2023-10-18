Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.21

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 60512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
