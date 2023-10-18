ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,501,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 4,083,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,731.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ANZ Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANZ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANZ Group

ANZ Group Price Performance

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.