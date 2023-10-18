ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NYSE MT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

