ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.52 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. ASD has a total market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,404.54 or 1.00049063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002234 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05223872 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,501,166.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.