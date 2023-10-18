Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.