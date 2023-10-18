Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 223,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

