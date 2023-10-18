ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
