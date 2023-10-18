Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

