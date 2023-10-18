Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azul by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,901,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZUL

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.