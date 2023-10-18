Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 3.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.87. 141,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 700,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

