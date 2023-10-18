Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 278,859 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BMO traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $78.50 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.81%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.