BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.