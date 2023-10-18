Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $259.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

