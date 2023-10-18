Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 934,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Belden has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $16,070,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

