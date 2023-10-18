Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

