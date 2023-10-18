Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
