Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

