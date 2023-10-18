Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 2.6 %

BWMX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 6,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

