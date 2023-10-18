BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.80

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 693832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.