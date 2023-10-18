BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.80

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 693832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 447.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

