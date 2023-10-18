BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.80

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 693832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

