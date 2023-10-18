BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.80

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 693832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.