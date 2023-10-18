Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

