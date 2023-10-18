Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 19,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

