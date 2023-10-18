BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.