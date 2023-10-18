BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 266,453 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 346,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

