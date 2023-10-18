Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 3.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 911,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,543,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Borr Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $2,543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

