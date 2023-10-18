Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 3.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 911,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,543,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Borr Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
