Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 10150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$116.51 million, a PE ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,250.00%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Featured Articles

