Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 10150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$116.51 million, a PE ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.24.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
