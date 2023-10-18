Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.25.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.19. 146,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,289. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

