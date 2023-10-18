Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

GE traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. 199,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

