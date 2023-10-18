Brighton Jones LLC Buys 423 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $883.89. 118,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,730. The stock has a market cap of $364.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.14 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $853.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.