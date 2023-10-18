Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,081.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 250,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238,812 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 206,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.33. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.