Brighton Jones LLC Sells 135 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.86 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

