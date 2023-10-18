Brighton Jones LLC Sells 157 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 27.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,673,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $820,103,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 44,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.73. 410,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,115. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.