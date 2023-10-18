Brighton Jones LLC Sells 194 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.67. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.