Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $27.74

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.38. Bristow Group shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 389 shares.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a PE ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $273,043.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,709,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,709,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,897 shares of company stock worth $3,029,726. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristow Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 682,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

