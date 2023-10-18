Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $27.74

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.38. Bristow Group shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 389 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a PE ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristow Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 682,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
