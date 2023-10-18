Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $16.33

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 960,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,812,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,988,000 after acquiring an additional 792,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

