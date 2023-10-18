Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $16.33

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE AKR opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Realty Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.