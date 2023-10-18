Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $37.33

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

