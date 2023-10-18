Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $30.63

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

