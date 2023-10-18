Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $51.67

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get InMode alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InMode

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts predict that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.