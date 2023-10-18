Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

