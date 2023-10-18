Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

