Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) PT at $8.58

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Mercer International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MERC

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.