Brokerages Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $5.60 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
