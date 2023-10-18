Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Brookfield Property Preferred Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

