Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $69,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

