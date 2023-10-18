Brown Advisory Inc. Has $134.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $134,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.46 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.